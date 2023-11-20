Raptors' Scottie Barnes just named his favourite Toronto restaurants

Rising NBA star Scottie Barnes has been getting to know Toronto’s dining scene during his brief stay in the city since the Raptors selected him as the fourth overall pick in the 2021 draft.

blogTO caught up with Barnes on Thursday evening at nightclub Rebel, where the MLSE Foundation hosted its Raps City Social event.

The 22-year-old former Rookie of the Year hasn’t been in Toronto long, but he has already developed a list of favourite places to dine around the city, including a few just a stone’s throw from the Raptors’ home at Scotiabank Arena.

Here are Scottie Barnes’ top three favourite places to eat in Toronto.

Scottie Barnes’ number-one favourite Toronto spot to dine out is Silent H.

The hip spot for Mexican fare has exploded onto the King West dining scene with a flurry of rave reviews, and now, they have a rising NBA star as their newest celebrity endorsement.

Even non-basketball fans can appreciate a place with portion sizes given a nod of approval by a 6-foot-9 athlete.

Barnes also shouted out classic steakhouse Harbour Sixty as his #2 fave.

Operating out of the landmark Toronto Harbour Commission Building at its namesake address of 60 Harbour Street, the establishment is known for hosting politicians, business executives and other high-society types.

Earlier in 2023, the steakhouse announced a forthcoming renovation that will completely transform its interiors, featuring the same design team behind Drake’s Bridle Path mansion.

Scottie is also a regular at this premium-casual chain with two Toronto locations, its First Canadian Place location particularly popular among the finance bro crowd.

Cactus Club was born of celebrity culture, the brainchild of Vancouver chef, TV celeb and Iron Chef champion Rob Feenie.

In addition to Barnes, Cactus Club was also a go-to spot for Kawhi Leonard during his brief but memorable Championship-winning stint with the Toronto Raptors.

blogTO also caught up with the Raptors head coach, Darko Rajaković, hired in the off-season to replace departing coach Nick Nurse.

While Rajaković hasn’t had much time to explore Toronto’s food scene, he did give high marks for celeb hotspot Pai, while also getting a taste of his homeland with a visit to Serbian restaurant, Royal Meats BBQ.