Nick Nurse pens heartfelt message to Toronto Raptors organization and fans

Though his time with the Toronto Raptors may not have ended the way he would have liked, Nick Nurse is still extremely appreciative of his time spent with the organization.

On Friday morning, the Raptors former head coach took to Instagram to thank both the organization and its fans for the support he and his family received over the years.

“My family and I are forever grateful for the love and support you have shown us,” Nurse wrote. “Thank you to the city of Toronto, MLSE, Larry Tanenbaum and the board and the entire Raptors organization. We will miss the people, the city, the country we’ve called home for the past 10 years. Through the foundation we will continue to support the community that has given us so much.”

Nurse became the head coach of the Raptors during the 2018 offseason, replacing Dwane Casey, whom he had served as an assistant coach to over the previous five seasons. He maintained his role as head coach until he was fired this past April after the Raptors were eliminated by the Chicago Bulls in the play-in tournament.

Though this past season didn’t go Nurses’ or the team’s way, the 55-year-old was able to lead the Raptors to some great heights during his time as head coach. In his first season as the man in charge, he helped lead the organization to its first-ever NBA title, defeating the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 to capture the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Despite things not working out in the end with the Raptors, it didn’t take Nurse long to find work, as he was announced as the new head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this week. It will be another great opportunity for him to have success, as he has a very talented roster led by the league’s reigning MVP, Joel Embiid.