Ex-Toronto Raptors shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. has said goodbye to the Six in a heartfelt Instagram post earlier today.

The 25-year-old Tent Jr. left the Raptors in free agency last month to join the Milwaukee Bucks on a one-year deal worth $2.6 million. That ended a four-year run with the Raptors that saw him appear in 224 regular season games and six playoff games with Toronto.

His goodbye post was short, yet sweet, and showed that his time spent playing for Canada’s team left an impression on him.

“Learned a lot & Earned a lot in the 6,” Trent Jr. wrote. “The city [is] part of me forever, thank you.”

Trent Jr. averaged between 13.7 and 18.3 points throughout his Raptors tenure and built up a reputation as being a talented outside shooter who has been able to stay above 35% with his three-point shooting throughout his time in Toronto.

Drafted out of Duke by the Sacramento Kings, the Ohio native was traded early on to the Portland Trail Blazers where he spent the first three seasons of his NBA career. The Raptors then acquired him in 2021 in a trade that saw Norman Powell go the other way.

He will now head to the Bucks where he reunites with former Portland teammate Damien Lillard with the Bucks, who are expected to be among the top teams in the entire NBA next season, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Raptors, on the other hand, are expected to go through another season of growing pains after finishing last season with a. 25-57 record.