A man running for Brampton office says he was assaulted in an unprovoked attack Tuesday morning.

Raman Vasudev, 66, has been living in Brampton for the past 17 years. He is one of five candidates running for regional councillor in Wards 3 and 4.

In a statement to the media, he explains that while out grabbing mail at around 5 am, he was approached by two men in hoodies.

“They asked me what I was doing, then started beating me,” said Vasudev.

He goes on to say he had to go to the hospital to seek medical attention.

Vasudev is not letting this random attack prevent him from running for office. He sees it as a way to give back to the community that has given him and his family so much opportunity.

“I want to thank everyone for their concern. But also want to encourage everyone to vote on election day so that we as a community can show that the pen is mightier than the sword,” he says. “Use your pen to mark your ballots and put down your swords.”

Peel Regional Police have launched an investigation into the attack. There is no suspect information at this time.