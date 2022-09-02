You might have heard of Raina Huang, the TikTok star garnering attention for winning numerous eating competitions across the United States.

Well, she was just spotted at Chat Bar in Toronto taking part in a crazy challenge.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🥗🥩🌯🍟Raina Huang🍔🍗🍕🥙 (@rainaiscrazy)



The recently posted video shows Huang devouring 150 chicken skewers in 35 minutes, and she doesn’t even flinch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🥗🥩🌯🍟Raina Huang🍔🍗🍕🥙 (@rainaiscrazy)

To add perspective, the average diner at Chat Bar will eat about 15 skewers in one sitting, so when Huang said she could see off 150 the staff were skeptical, suggesting a cool 100 to keep things realistic.

But Huang was adamant that she could go for the full 150, and boy did she know best because every inch of those skewers was gone in just over half an hour.

Huang ate enough skewers for 100 people, truly living up to her “one woman army” nickname!

Fingers crossed Huang returns to Toronto soon, though let’s hope the rate of her consumption doesn’t drive up the price of chicken!