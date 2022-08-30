Several people "seriously ill" after eating at Markham restaurant

An investigation is underway after several people got sick after apparently eating at Markham restaurant Delight Restaurant & BBQ.

Dr. Barry Pakes, York Region’s Medical Officer of Health, has told Daily Hive several people have become sick.

“The Regional Municipality of York is currently investigating reports of several individuals becoming seriously ill following a meal at a restaurant in the City of Markham,” Pakes told Daily Hive. At this time, he said he is unable to confirm the number of individuals hospitalized or the potential cause of the illness.

Dr. David Juurlink, a member of the Internal Medicine, Clinical Pharmacology & Toxicology team at Sunnybrook Hospital, issued a statement on social media amid the speculation.





Hearing reports of a mass poisoning event related to a Markham restaurant, possibly involving aconite



Aconitine is a highly toxic alkaloid derived from the genus Aconitum (monkshood, wolfsbane and others)



Quick thread:



/1 — David Juurlink (@DavidJuurlink) August 29, 2022

The Twitter thread reveals information regarding aconitine, which could potentially be the component that has led to the poisoning at the restaurant. A user on Reddit claims customers all ate the same chicken dish, but that has not been confirmed.



According to Pakes, York Region Public Health (YRPR) shut down the restaurant and launched an investigation. The restaurant is said to be cooperating with YRPR.

Markham-Unionville MPP Paul Chiang released a statement this morning regarding the incident.

Markham-Unionville is home to a wide range of cuisines and fine dining. I hope that those who got food poisoning from eating at a local restaurant are experiencing mild symptoms and recover soon. 1/2 — Paul Chiang (@PaulChiangMU) August 30, 2022

Pakes urges anyone who may have eaten food at Delight Restaurant & BBQ between Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28 to seek medical attention right away. People can also contact Health Connection at 1-800-361-5653 (between Monday to Friday between 8:30 am to 4:30 pm) to report their symptoms.

Anyone who dined in, got takeout, or delivery, is also advised to throw out any leftovers.

Daily Hive continues to monitor the investigation and will provide updates as they become available.