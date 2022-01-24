Nicey's Eatery searches for loyal customer who braved Ontario snowstorm

Nicey’s Eatery has launched a search for the loyal customer who braved last week’s Ontario snowstorm for their food.

The Caribbean grocery and take-away restaurant shared a “wanted” poster on Instagram today in hopes of finding this “mystery man.”

The poster reads: “Nicey’s Most Wanted. Last seen extremely disappointed during the blizzard. If found, contact (416) 321-9991.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicey’s Eatery (@niceys.eatery)

“Where are you mystery man?” the restaurant said in the caption. “You are our angel in disguise who has brought unexpected publicity to our restaurant. Who are you? It’s been a week now, will you be coming to our doorsteps today? We are waiting, and really want to meet.”

For those who aren’t familiar with what should be a Canadian Heritage Moment at this point, last week, Nicey’s Eatery shared some security cam footage of a customer who trekked to their restaurant through the Toronto blizzard, only to find out it was closed.

The clip shows the customer walking towards the entrance and then falling to their knees in defeat when they realize the restaurant is closed.

Since then, the video has gone viral. Daily Hive spoke with Neil, who works at Nicey’s Eatery, who says they’re offering the devoted customer a free meal when they find him.

“We all here saw him on the video; we all felt his pain,” he said. “We’d love, love to get out to him and really show our appreciation for him…we’d like to extend an extra hand to him and treat him to a Nicey’s lunch special on us.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Hive Toronto (@dailyhivetoronto)

If you know this mystery customer, make sure to contact Nicey’s at (416) 321-9991.