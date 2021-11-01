These are the pumpkin parades to check out in Toronto today

Don’t toss your pumpkins yet, Toronto! Take it to the park and show it off with other proud pumpkin carvers on Monday.

Torontonians can light their Jack-o’-lanterns for a final time at the city’s Pumpkin Parades on Monday.

There are 37 parks in the city participating in this year’s Pumpkin Parades, so if you want to give your pumpkin one last shot at fame, this is your chance!

The city will also provide the appropriate bins for Pumpkin Parade attendees to dispose of their squash-turned artwork.

We’ve rounded up some of our favourite options below.

Head to Millennial favourite Trinity Bellwoods to show off your pumpkin to the masses! Pumpkins will be on display in the east/west footpath, just north of the Recreation Centre.

When: 5:00 to 10:30 pm

Where: 790 Queen Street West

An option close to the Danforth for the Greektown residents! Head to Withrow Park’s firepit area to display your pumpkin!

When: 6:00 to 10:00 pm

Where: 725 Logan Avenue

This Scarborough park will have pumpkins on display along the walking path! So get yours ready for viewing, or head out for an evening stroll to take in the remainder of the scary season.

When: 5:30 to 8:30 pm

Where: 89 Beverly Glen Boulevard

This York area park will put Jack-o’-lanterns on full display along the walking path. Whether you opt for an evening stroll or put your pumpkin on display, it’ll surely be a sight to enjoy!

When: 6:00 to 8:00 pm

Where: 54 Elm Street

Wychwood Barns Park is a fun place to visit even when it’s not lit up by glowing pumpkins, so it definitely makes our list of places to check out this year’s pumpkin parade.

When: 6:00 to 10:00 pm

Where: 76 Wychwood Avenue

For a list of all 37 parks participating in the Pumpkin Parades, click here.