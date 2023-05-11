Many Ontario provincial parks are about to officially open for the season

Provincial parks in Ontario are preparing for the busy summer ahead, and many popular seasonal parks are about to officially open.

Based on the Ontario Parks website, overnight campgrounds will be open as of May 12, while other parks will open their campgrounds by May 19.

For day-use parks, advance reservations may be required, depending on the park. If you’re looking to camp overnight, reservations for campsites can be made up to five months in advance.

The province has also reduced its maximum length of stay for the camping season at select parks in an effort to give more people the opportunity to experience provincial parks this summer.

If you’re unsure of which park to book at, you can check out this list of the five most popular provincial parks in Ontario you’ll want to book your camping reservation at ASAP.

From hiking forested trails to paddling sparkling lakes, exploring the various parks is one of the best ways to experience Ontario’s natural beauty this summer.