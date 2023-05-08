Bathtub Island is a stunning hidden gem in Ontario with a natural pool (PHOTOS)

Bathtub Island in Ontario is a natural wonder located at Katherine Cove in Lake Superior Provincial Park. The island rings true to its name due to the shallow, crystal-clear pool of water that forms in the middle of the island during low tide.

The tiny island is quite the trek away, around nine hours northwest of Toronto; however, if you’re up for a road trip, the destination has some of the most breathtaking scenery Ontario has to offer.

Only accessible by foot, the island is a small, rocky outcropping made by an enclosed cluster of flat, smooth rocks which create a natural pool of water separate from the lake.

Despite the freezing cold waters of Lake Superior, the island’s shallow basins get warmed up quickly by the sun in the summer months for a bath-like experience. The “bath” gets topped up by larger waves frequently.

Many visitors bring snacks and spend the afternoon sunbathing on the rocks. The natural bathtub overlooks the sparkling blue waters and picturesque coastline for a truly one-of-a-kind view.

To get to Bathtub Island, after arriving at Katherine Cove, visitors must first hike a short trail through the woods on a well-marked path until reaching the shore. From there, you must wade a mere 45 metres through shallow water for a quick walk to the island.

Lake Superior Provincial Park currently has a tentative opening date for the season of May 19, but you can check the Ontario Parks website for updates. A daily permit is also required, which you can reserve in advance online.