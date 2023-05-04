Ontario's most epic swimming hole opens for the summer next month (PHOTOS)

The Elora Quarry, one of Ontario’s most scenic swimming holes, is reopening for the summer season next month.

This former limestone quarry is located about an hour northwest of Toronto, between the charming small towns of Fergus and Elora. The site has been a designated conservation area since the mid-1970s, and has been a popular spot to swim since the quarry closed.

Elora Quarry will be open to the public daily from June 10 until Labour Day for swimming, hiking, and picnicking.

The two-acre swimming area is surrounded by dramatic cliffs reaching 12 metres (40 feet) high, making it one of the most beautiful destinations to take a dip in Ontario during the summer months.

It also features a sandy beach for sunbathing, as well as spacious shaded picnic areas with a few tables available on a first-come, first-served basis.

There’s also a 1 km loop trail which curves around the top of the quarry, with views overlooking the Grand River.

Despite the surrounding cliffs, jumping off into the swimming hole is strictly forbidden, and may get you tossed from the park.

In order to avoid overcrowding, advance reservations are required for all visitors to the quarry, who must purchase tickets and vehicle permits online.

Two four-hour sessions are offered each day: a morning ticket running from 10 am to 2 pm, and an afternoon ticket for 3 pm to 7 pm. Tickets are released weekly on Friday afternoons for the following week, so check the website on the Friday prior to the week you’d like to visit.

The cost of admission is $10.50 for adults, and vehicle permits can be purchased for $15. Prime parking spots can fill up quickly, so arrive early during your time slot.