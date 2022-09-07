Walk to the Toronto Islands: City Council candidate proposes new bridge

You may soon be able to walk, run, or bike to the Toronto Islands.

April Engelberg, a Toronto city councillor candidate, is advocating for a pedestrian lift bridge from the city to the Islands.

In a series of tweets announcing her proposal, the Spadina-Fort York candidate said that the city’s ferry system is “slow, expensive, and outdated.”

MAJOR TORONTO CITY COUNCIL CAMPAIGN ANNOUNCEMENT: I am advocating for a pedestrian cycling lift bridge to the Toronto Islands! All Torontonians deserve to access our ward’s largest public park for free. It’s practical. It’s possible. It’s a priority. 1/5#TOpoli #ONpoli pic.twitter.com/0D6kEaM83C — April Engelberg (@AprilEngelberg) September 6, 2022

While the crossing takes roughly 15 minutes, throngs of island-goers often spend twice that milling about the Jack Layton Ferry Terminal waiting to board a vessel. The same can be said for the return trip, especially in the busy summer months. A roundtrip costs $8.70.

“We could bike to the Island in less time than it takes to wait for a ferry,” Engelberg argued.

The proposed bridge would span the 250-meter Eastern Channel, connecting the Port Lands and Ward’s Island. The current ferry route from the Harbourfront is roughly 1.8 kilometres.

The lift bridge would span the 250 meter Eastern Channel to connect the Port Lands to Ward’s Island. 2/5 pic.twitter.com/xxBOBC9AGm — April Engelberg (@AprilEngelberg) September 6, 2022





According to Engelberg, 94% of her ward’s condo-dwelling residents don’t have a backyard. The bridge would allow for the “best and most equitable use” of city-owned greenspace, she said, noting that Toronto doesn’t actually own the majority of the land at Ontario Place, nor the site of the proposed Rail Deck Park.

“All Torontonians deserve to access our ward’s largest public park for free,” she said. “It’s practical. It’s possible. It’s a priority.”