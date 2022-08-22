Toronto will soon be home to the world’s first cannabis store in a major transportation hub.

Marking a “significant industry milestone,” FIKA is set to open a new flagship location inside Union Station in September.

Located in the Bay Street Promenade, FIKA joins retailers like Sephora in the newly-renovated space.

With the storefront, FIKA’s famed elevated approach to cannabis will be available to over 75,000 local residents and more than 300,000 daily commuters.

“Shopping in a FIKA is unlike any other cannabis store in North America. Our uncompromising approach to service and design makes the experience effortless and enjoyable for anyone – from the novice to the most seasoned cannabis shopper,” said Christopher Kane, COO at FIKA.

“It is an honour to have been selected to bring our vision and customer experience to Union Station and not one we take lightly. Union is not just Canada’s busiest transit hub; it is a historical treasure and an architectural marvel. We’ve put every effort into creating an environment worthy of this iconic home.”

Designed by GH+A Design Studios, FIKA’s Union Station store aims to create an “inviting and intuitive shopping experience.”

Herringbone flooring and white oak slate walls draw customers in, while warm tones and natural materials create a serene, familiar space.

Store features include the Flower Bar, which displays cannabis flowers in high definition under magnifying domes. The Vape and Pre-Roll Bars present cartridges and pre-rolled joints in individual display cases.

With a curated selection of top-selling items, the Express Bar — a new concept for FIKA — is ideal for those in a rush. The Tuck Shop offers an assortment of cannabis-infused chocolates, gummies, and cold beverages.

“FIKA’s name, and approach, are inspired by the Swedish concept of ‘fika’ – taking a pause in your busy day to connect with the people and things that bring you happiness,” said Paola Marques, partner at GH+A Design Studios.

“We designed this new location to do exactly that: to invite shoppers to physically ‘take a breather’ in the middle of Canada’s busiest building.”

FIKA’s Union Station store marks the brand’s seventh Toronto location and 18th store in Ontario. Just like the others, it will be staffed by highly trained FIKA Ambassadors.

“The wide range of hand-selected items on the FIKA menu has something for everyone,” the retailer said in a release.

“Whether on the way out of the city, heading to a concert or sports game, or arriving to Toronto for the first time, FIKA Union Station is the ultimate cannabis pitstop for any journey.”

FIKA Union Station

When: Open seven days a week starting in September