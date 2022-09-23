NewsCurated

Here are all the fantastic perks you can get in Toronto with your Presto Card

Itai Buenahora
Itai Buenahora
Sep 23 2022, 8:57 pm
Here are all the fantastic perks you can get in Toronto with your Presto Card
@agakhanmuseum/Instagram

The Presto card has taken over as the primary method of payment for public transit in Toronto and for those who didn’t yet know, it comes with a plethora of perks that you can score around the city. 

From savings on food to discounts on some of the city’s hottest attractions, Daily Hive has you covered on all of the ways you can benefit from your Presto card. 

Door Dash

Presto Perks

Perk: Free delivery on your first order of $10 or more.
How to get it: Just place an online order to enjoy free delivery.


HelloFresh

Presto Perks

Perk: Up to 20 free meals on your first four boxes – that’s $90 off your first box (plus free shipping) and $35 off your second, third, and fourth boxes. 
How to get it: Use code PRESTO20 at checkout. Offer expires October 31.


Toronto FC games

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Toronto FC (@torontofc)

Perk: Up to 20% off tickets to all Toronto FC home matches at BMO Field during the 2022 season
How to get it: Use code PRESTOTFC22 online.

Toronto Argonauts games

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Toronto Argonauts (@torontoargos)

Perk: Up to 20% off tickets to all Toronto Argos home games during the 2022 season.
How to get it: Use promo code PRESTOARGOS22 online.

Toronto Zoo

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Toronto Zoo (@thetorontozoo)

Perk: 10% off a membership.
How to get it: Show your Presto card in person at the zoo.

Ontario Science Centre

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ontario Science Centre (@ontariosciencecentre)

Perk: 20% off general admission.
How to get it: Show your Presto card at the box office. Note, it does not include IMAX or special events.

Royal Ontario Museum

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Royal Ontario Museum (@romtoronto)

Perk: 20% off regular admission.
How to get it: Use promo code PRESTO online or show your Presto card or GO Transit ticket in person.

Hockey Hall of Fame

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HHOF (@thehockeyhalloffame)

Perk: 20% off regular admission.
How to get it: Show your Presto card upon entry.

Aga Khan Museum 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aga Khan Museum (@agakhanmuseum)

Perk: 20% off general admission (excluding Wednesdays 4 pm – 8 pm) plus 10% off at the museum shop.
How to get it: Show your Presto card upon entry.

Royal Botanical Gardens

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Royal Botanical Gardens (@rbgcanada)

Perk: 15% off general admission.
How to get it: Present your Presto card upon entry.

Toronto Symphony Orchestra

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Toronto Symphony Orchestra (@torontosymphony)

Perk: 10% off main floor and mezzanine concert tickets.
How to get it: Use the promo code METROLINX10 online.

Great Wolf Lodge Niagara Falls

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Great Wolf Lodge (@greatwolflodge)

Perk: Up to 30% off Wednesday stays 
How to get it: Show your Presto card at check-in.

Black Creek Pioneer Village

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Black Creek Pioneer Village (@blackcreekpioneervillage)

Perk: 20% off general admission rates
How to get it: Show your Presto card in person or use the promo code PRESTO20 online.

For a full list of perks and how to get them, visit here

