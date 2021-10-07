Major power outage affecting up to 15,700 customers in midtown Toronto
Thousands of customers are without power in midtown Toronto, and could be for several hours.
Toronto Hydro tweeted just before 3 pm on Monday afternoon that crews were responding to a “large outage” in the Yonge and Eglinton area.
We’re currently responding to a large outage affecting customers in the Yonge and Eglinton area. Crews are currently en route. We’ll provide more updates as they become available.
— Toronto Hydro (@TorontoHydro) October 7, 2021
An outage map on the utility company’s website shows that more than 15,000 customers could be affected by the outage.
Estimated restoration times currently range from 7:22 pm to 9:39 pm.
Crews are in the midst of responding to the outage, the cause of which is still currently unknown.
More to come.