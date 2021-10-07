News

Major power outage affecting up to 15,700 customers in midtown Toronto

Zoe Demarco
Oct 7 2021, 12:23 pm
Reimar/Shutterstock

Thousands of customers are without power in midtown Toronto, and could be for several hours.

Toronto Hydro tweeted just before 3 pm on Monday afternoon that crews were responding to a “large outage” in the Yonge and Eglinton area.

An outage map on the utility company’s website shows that more than 15,000 customers could be affected by the outage.

Estimated restoration times currently range from 7:22 pm to 9:39 pm.

Crews are in the midst of responding to the outage, the cause of which is still currently unknown.

Toronto Hydro

More to come.

