Someone tried to eat a poutine hot dog for every single Toronto Blue Jays home run (VIDEO)

The Toronto Blue Jays took to the newly renovated Rogers Centre for their highly anticipated home opener against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night, and one baseball fan decided to celebrate each Jays home run in an unprecedented way.

Along with its first phase of renovations, the refurbished dome debuted a whole list of new ballpark menu items, from 5-4-3 Lemonade to specialty popcorn, to perhaps the most talked-about dish, the poutine hot dog.

A few hours before the big game, content producer at TSN’s Bardown, Jordan Cicchelli, announced that she was committed to eating a poutine hot dog for every Blue Jays home run.

During the game, Cicchelli provided regular updates regarding her poutine hot dog tally, which began to pile up as the Jays picked up some steam.

for every JAYS HR tonight i’ll eat a poutine hot dog. i might make it make shift and find a vegetarian hot dog somewhere but i’m committed to the bit — Jordan Cicchelli (@jordancicchelli) April 11, 2023

After a challenging start to the game, Matt Chapman’s homer in the fourth inning finally sent Cicchelli down to the hot dog stands.

RUNNING TO GET A POUTINE HOT DOG — Jordan Cicchelli (@jordancicchelli) April 12, 2023

Although Cicchelli doesn’t eat meat, she was committed to creating her own meat-free version of the new menu item by combining a veggie dog with a regular poutine.

the fear in my eyes when i thought vlad was about to hit a HR pic.twitter.com/CeOg99LMCY — Jordan Cicchelli (@jordancicchelli) April 12, 2023

After chowing down on the first hot dog, the Blue Jays came in hot with back-to-back home runs from Kevin Kiermairer and George Springer in the fifth inning.

Consuming one poutine hot dog is definitely enough to put you in a food coma for the rest of the evening, and Cicchelli slowly began to realize that her commitment might not come to fruition.

no more homers i cant eat more hot dogs pic.twitter.com/bX1Il944TH — Jordan Cicchelli (@jordancicchelli) April 12, 2023

Her pledge was officially squashed once Bo Bichette and Alejandro Kirk slammed more homers in the eighth inning.

you have got to be KIDDING ME pic.twitter.com/d96V4x4Fkw — Jordan Cicchelli (@jordancicchelli) April 12, 2023

“You can’t make this up, I’m never saying I’m doing anything ever again,” Cicchelli said.

Although Cicchelli didn’t manage to fulfill her initial goal, she did manage to rectify the situation by donating $100 to the Jays Care Foundation.

because they ran out of veggie dogs and for the sake of my organs, i hope this can suffice for the rest of the hot dogs i couldn’t eat tonight pic.twitter.com/2ueGeKN9lu — Jordan Cicchelli (@jordancicchelli) April 12, 2023

As for her next food-related Jays home run challenge? Cicchelli replied to one commenter that she’ll be eating one souvenir ice cream helmet for every Jays home run at the next game she attends.

Good luck to you (and your digestive system), Jordan.