7 new must-try Blue Jays food and drink options at Rogers Centre

The outfield at Rogers Centre will look vastly different come Tuesday for the Toronto Blue Jays Home Opener. Not only roster-wise, with the additions of Daulton Varsho and Kevin Kiermaier, but the entire outfield-facing itself at the ballpark.

The Blue Jays put the finishing touches on their $300 million stadium renovation to overhaul the outfield area into the new “Outfield District.” This includes five new neighbourhoods to give fans a new view and experience of the game.

They removed over 3,000 seats in the 500 Level to install some stunning new outdoor patio areas and social areas in the largest renovation to the stadium since its original unveiling in 1989. In additional to all the physical renovations, the Jays overhauled their food menu, too.

The concession options have sporadically changed at Blue Jays games over the years, but nothing as dramatic as this. Now they have signature cocktails, new sandwiches, and some enticing desserts to tantalize your tastebuds.

It might take fans all season to sample all these new items, but these are the most intriguing new food options Blue Jays fans can take in from the new Outfield District at Rogers Centre.

Poutine hot dog (Schneiders Porch)

Can the Blue Jays be Canada’s team without some form of this Canadian staple on the menu? Maybe some fans opt for either a hot dog or a poutine at the game; now they can get both in the same dish with a poutine hot dog.

It’s your typical ballpark hotdog smothered with fries, gravy and cheese curds. If one poutine wasn’t enough, Mary Brown’s also has tater poutine at their concessions outside sections 134 and 511.

Churros: Original, peanut butter and jelly, or Oreo (Park Social)

Ballpark food typically covers the savoury side of the spectrum, but for those with a sweet tooth, sometimes you need something with a little sugar to balance out the day. This year, the Blue Jays have three versions of churros at Park Social.

You can get the straight up cinnamon sugar churros, Oreo churros, or the most intriguing of all, the peanut butter and jelly churros. A few years ago, the Blue Jays had “churro poutine” which was poutine with ice cream, but these new ones look even better.

OK Blue Jays rum punch (WestJet Flight Deck, Corona Rooftop Patio)

Perhaps you’re a cocktail person instead of a seltzer or beer fanatic. The Blue Jays have you covered with a bunch of signature cocktails available in the outfield district this year. One of the most fascinating options is this OK Blue Jays rum punch.

Bánh mì sandwich (The Stop)

The Stop is one of the new Toronto-themed bars around the Rogers Centre, and this one sits behind the batter’s eye in centre field. For the first time, these Bánh mì sandwiches are available at Blue Jays games. The bánh Mì is available in either chicken or beef.

Ball four blood orange mule (The Stop)

As cool as all these new outfield districts are, once the roof cracks this summer, that’s when these offerings will really get their chance to shine. Over at The Stop, you can get another new Blue Jays cocktail: the Ball four blood orange mule.

Jamaican beef patty (The Stop)

One of Toronto’s signature dishes and one of the most portable on-the-go items gets featured at The Stop, the Jamaican beef patty. Grab a couple of these on your way to your seats, or try to find a spot at one of the many new common areas around the ballpark.

Smoked brisket sandwich (WestJet Flight Deck)

Unlike the beef patty, this sandwich is going to need a few napkins. The 12-hour smoked brisket sandwich looks like an entire meal between a bun, with coleslaw and pickles. For something a little lighter, perhaps go with the smoked brisket nachos instead.