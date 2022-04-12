Potholes be damned: Toronto embarks on week-long repair blitz

Spring marks the return of major construction to Toronto streets, and this week will see 40 crews hit the road to repair potholes.

Torontonians know that city streets crumble after winter, and after the winter we just had, it’s no surprise that potholes are opening up all over the place. Now, the City is operating a week-long repair blitz ahead of the long weekend.

According to the City, there will be 100 City staff out repairing potholes around the city. The crews will be working 12-hour shifts all week long to clear as many potholes as possible.

If you’re out and about the city, especially if you’re cycling or driving, you should expect traffic delays due to the repairs. Make sure you’re nice to the staff and give them room to complete the work, those 12-hour shifts are long!

So far, in 2022, the City has repaired more than 60,000 potholes. Typically, potholes reported to 311 are repaired within a few days. The City said that when there are a large number of potholes, they have to triage them, repairing the worst first before moving to smaller ones.

If you see a pothole that requires fixing, you can report it to 311 on the app, online or by phone.