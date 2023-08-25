Porter Airlines will soon fly from Toronto to five new cities in this sunny state

Porter Airlines has just announced it will be launching all new routes from Toronto to five Florida destinations this fall, making it even easier for Canadians to escape the winter to the Sunshine State in the colder months.

As of November, the beloved Canadian airline will fly from Pearson International Airport to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa on its new all-economy Embraer E195-E2 aircraft.

This will mark the first flights to the US using Porter’s new jet planes, which stand apart with their two-by-two configuration and no middle seats on every flight.

In addition, all passengers can take advantage of their premium economy experience, including free WiFi, premium snacks, and free beer and wine served in glassware.

Those who upgrade to PorterReserve fares can also get priority check-in, extra legroom, premium pre-mixed cocktails, and a selection of fresh and healthy meals.

The new schedule will begin with one daily, roundtrip flight, which you can already book online on Porter’s website.

Porter Airlines launched an aggressive expansion strategy over the past year, with its most recent move targeting Air Canada’s Aeroplan customers.

Aeroplan members can now seamlessly transition to an equivalent VIPorter Avid Traveller status based on their existing membership tier for a limited time, which can get them great perks including seat selection, baggage, and flight changes.