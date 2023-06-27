Porter Airlines is adding a second BC city to its roster

Toronto-based Porter Airlines is adding Victoria, BC, to its network, and beginning this fall will offer daily flights between the two provincial capitals.

Porter already flies between Pearson and Vancouver, making Victoria the second BC city the airline will serve.

The Toronto-Victoria route will kick off on September 20, 2023, with a once-daily roundtrip flight. Fares start at $476 roundtrip.

“Victoria is a great addition to our network and provides easy access to Vancouver Island. Travellers will appreciate Porter’s award-winning elevated economy experience, which is unmatched in the market today,” Kevin Jackson, executive vice president and chief commercial officer with Porter Airlines, said in a news release.

Last month, Porter was ranked the best airline in North America for its cabin service. It offers free wifi, complimentary beer and wine, and free premium snacks to all travellers on its larger, cross-country aircraft.