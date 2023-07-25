Porter Airlines just added a new non-stop route from Edmonton to Ottawa

Edmontonians now have a more enjoyable option when it comes to flights to Ottawa; Porter Airlines announced this morning that it will begin service between Edmonton and Ottawa.

The airline, which began service from YEG to Toronto in February, promises a “generous” passenger experience, complete with complimentary beer, wine, premium snacks and WiFi.

Even better, you don’t have to squeeze between two strangers in the middle seat because of the two-by-two seating arrangements on the 132-seat planes.

“We are pleased to join Porter Airlines in announcing their non-stop year-round flight from Edmonton to Ottawa,” said Myron Keehn, president and CEO of Edmonton International Airport.

“This exciting addition to our flight offerings not only strengthens business and government ties between our regions, but also enhances tourism opportunities for travellers seeking a seamless connection to our country’s capital city.”

Service between Ottawa and Edmonton will begin October 4 with one daily roundtrip flight. Introductory roundtrip fares will begin at $184, according to Porter Airlines.