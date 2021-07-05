Pop-up picnic garden serving delicious cocktails coming to Toronto

A new pop-up picnic garden is coming to Toronto this month.

The Let’s Do Summer pop-up serves delicious treats, including tacos, barbecue, lettuce wraps, and corn with pesto sauce. Dessert options include churros served in planter pots and ice cream served inside a coconut.

Of course, delicious cocktails are on the menu. Specials include sangria, spiked lavender lemonade, and a sparkling grapefruit mojito.

The outdoor space will have flowers strung up between exposed stone walls and picnic tables with flower pots between them. Other unique items on-site include a seven-foot-tall tractor tire and a hopscotch course.

There are also water misting stations and fire pits to help control the outdoor temperature.

The pop-up opens on July 16 and will be around until August 2.

No tickets are required for general entry, but organizers will sell tickets to wine tastings, and flower pot painting classes held on-site. Later in the summer, they plan to host an outdoor drag show.

When: July 16 to August 2, 2021

Where: 621 Richmond Street West

Time: 5 pm to 11 pm on weekdays, noon to 11 pm on weekends

How much: Free admission to eat, but certain events are ticketed