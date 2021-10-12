Toronto restaurant to close Saturdays for employees' mental health

This Toronto restaurant in Little Italy is putting its employees’ mental health first and will now be closing on Saturdays.

Pompette, located at 597 College Street, shared an Instagram post on Sunday for World Mental Health Day and stated they will no longer be open on Saturdays, starting this week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ℙ 𝕆 𝕄 ℙ 𝔼 𝕋 𝕋 𝔼 (@pompette_to)

“This will give us the opportunity to offer our staff an enhanced quality of life they deserve,” reads the post on IG.

“On World Mental Health Day and Thanksgivings occasion, we are taking the opportunity to offer our staff more regular hours and quality time with the one they love which we believe they truly deserve. We are so thankful to work with such an engaged and talented team!”

The restaurant is also closed on Sundays, giving staff the full weekend off. Reservations for Mondays start on October 18.