Suspect sought after man pushed onto subway tracks, dragged behind train

The Toronto Police have released images of a man suspected of pushing another man onto subway tracks at Bloor-Yonge Station last week.

According to a press release from TPS, on Friday evening they responded to a call for “unknown trouble” at the subway station.

The police said that a 36-year-old man had been carrying a box along the subway platform. This man bumped into another man on the platform and an argument took place, according to the press release.

Police said that the 36-year-old was then pushed and fell onto the subway tracks as a train was approaching. He was hit and dragged by the subway train. The police said that the suspect ran out of the subway station.

The 36-year-old man who was hit by the train was treated in hospital for his injuries. Police did not provide an update on his condition.

The suspect is described as 6’0″, with a slim build, and light brown hair. Police said he was wearing a black jacket, light brown hooded sweatshirt, black pants and grey running shoes. They added that he had a blue backpack with a floral design.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, online on Facebook Leave a Tip page, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).