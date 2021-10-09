The Canadian Tire Christmas Trail returns next month

A multi-sensory drive-thru experience will whisk Toronto into the holiday season next month.
The dazzling Canadian Tire Christmas Trail returns on November 13, and will be spreading holiday cheer through to December 23.
The 1.5 kilometre trail will feature thousands of twinkling lights, elaborate decorations, festive treats, interactive displays, live carolers, and classic Christmas characters.
Magical vignettes include Santa’s workshop, where real elves can be seen making toys for Christmas morning.
- You might also like:
- Canada's magical Christmas train will not run for the second year in a row
- The dazzling Gift of Lights holiday display is returning next month
- The Toronto Christmas Market is officially returning this winter
Guests will also be able to take their annual photo with Santa from inside their own vehicle.
The proceeds of every ticket will be donated to the Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities to benefit child and youth sport across the country.
Canadian Tire Christmas Trail
When: November 13 to December 23
Where: 1000 Murray Ross Parkway, North York
Tickets: $25 per car — tickets go on sale at 10:30 am on November 8