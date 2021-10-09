The Canadian Tire Christmas Trail returns next month

A multi-sensory drive-thru experience will whisk Toronto into the holiday season next month.

The dazzling Canadian Tire Christmas Trail returns on November 13, and will be spreading holiday cheer through to December 23.

The 1.5 kilometre trail will feature thousands of twinkling lights, elaborate decorations, festive treats, interactive displays, live carolers, and classic Christmas characters.

Magical vignettes include Santa’s workshop, where real elves can be seen making toys for Christmas morning.

Guests will also be able to take their annual photo with Santa from inside their own vehicle.

The proceeds of every ticket will be donated to the Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities to benefit child and youth sport across the country.

When: November 13 to December 23

Where: 1000 Murray Ross Parkway, North York

Tickets: $25 per car — tickets go on sale at 10:30 am on November 8