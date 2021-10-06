Sleepless in Toronto: study says we're among the worst sleepers the world

Along with affordability and moody weather, Toronto can add another problem to its list of struggles — it’s one of the most sleep-stressed cities in the world.

Mornings, a United Kingdom guide to mattresses, released a new report that used data from Twitter gathered in June 2021 to see which cities reported the most stressful sleep.

They used a research tool called TensiStrength to help them pull tweets that used sleep-related terms, geotagged them, and then rated them on a stress scale to find the results.

Toronto ranked second in Canada, behind only Vancouver.

According to their report, Toronto had the second-highest percentage of stressful tweets related to sleep, at 47.52%.

Worldwide, Toronto cracked the top 20 worst places for sleep, claiming the 18th spot. Rochester, New York, took the number one spot.

Toronto Sleep Clinics says that insomnia can be caused by stress, mental health problems, certain medications, or an uncomfortable room environment. Treatments include Cognitive Behavioural Therapy.

You can check out the Mornings’ full report to see how people worldwide are sleeping according to their tweets.

With files from Daily Hive’s Sarah Anderson