Toronto's Pizzeria Libretto offers 50% off for healthcare workers on National Pizza Day
Feb 9 2022, 4:26 pm
Toronto’s Pizzeria Libretto is celebrating National Pizza Day with a big thank you to healthcare workers during the pandemic.
On February 9, Pizza Libretto locations are offering their 50% staff discount to all healthcare workers who have been on the frontlines throughout the pandemic.
“We’re here for you, thank you for being there for us,” read their post shared on Instagram.
To snag this deal, healthcare workers must show their badge. It applies to dine-in or takeout orders however it cannot be redeemed for the entire table if you eat at the restaurant.
There are four Pizzeria Libretto locations scattered across Toronto. For locations, click here. Their menu can be found here, too.