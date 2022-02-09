Toronto’s Pizzeria Libretto is celebrating National Pizza Day with a big thank you to healthcare workers during the pandemic.

On February 9, Pizza Libretto locations are offering their 50% staff discount to all healthcare workers who have been on the frontlines throughout the pandemic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pizzeria Libretto (@pizzalibretto)

You might also like: 7 restaurants to order Super Bowl takeout specials in Toronto

Toronto hotel offering ultimate foodie staycation (PHOTOS)

Shamrock Shakes are back at McDonald's Canada

“We’re here for you, thank you for being there for us,” read their post shared on Instagram.

To snag this deal, healthcare workers must show their badge. It applies to dine-in or takeout orders however it cannot be redeemed for the entire table if you eat at the restaurant.

There are four Pizzeria Libretto locations scattered across Toronto. For locations, click here. Their menu can be found here, too.