Pixar's new animated movie "Turning Red" is set in Toronto

Toronto’s streets often double for large US cities like New York when production crews set up shop in town, but Pixar’s latest animated film features Toronto in all its own glory.

Turning Red is the newest forthcoming animated film from Pixar Animation Studios and it’s set in Toronto.

Directed by Toronto’s own Domee Shi, who won an Academy Award for Best Animated Short in 2019, Turning Red is the story of Mei Lee, a 13-year-old girl who suddenly turns into a giant red panda whenever she gets too excited, which seems to be all the time.

Canadian actress Sandra Oh lends her voice to Mei Lee’s protective and slightly overbearing mother, who is never far from her daughter.

”

“We are beyond thrilled that director Domee Shi chose her hometown of Toronto as the backdrop for her new feature film,” Greg Mason, VP of Marketing for Walt Disney Studios Canada said in a statement. “

“With Ottawa native Sandra Oh lending her voice and a group of very talented Canadian artists on the filmmaking team, Turning Red truly is a love letter to Toronto and Canada. There are a couple of great Canadian easter eggs in this trailer and we can’t wait for Canadian audiences to see more when the film hits theatres next year.”

Turning Red is set for release on March 11, 2022.