Pinterest hiring 50 new positions for expanded Toronto office

Pinterest Canada is expanding its Toronto office and hiring dozens of new employees to fill the vast new space.

The company announced on June 24 that it is looking to hire 50 new positions across its engineering, sales, insights, marketing departments, and a Canada Country Manager.

The Toronto office – Pinterest’s first engineering hub outside the US – will grow to include approximately half of the company’s shopping engineering team.

According to Pinterest, its Toronto-based engineers will directly build the shopping technology that will drive the company’s growth over the next decade.

In addition to growing its Toronto team, Pinterest is also expanding its office space in the city.

Starting next spring, the company will occupy three floors within 85 Richmond Street West, in Toronto’s financial district.

The new 50,000 square-foot office will be designed to “promote collaboration and inclusivity,” Pinterest said.

Several Pinterest positions have already been posted, including Account Manager – Field Sales, Data Engineer, and Product Analyst – Shopping.

So polish up those resumes and turn your Pinterest board into a Pinterest career.