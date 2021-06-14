Netflix has started hiring for its new Toronto headquarters

Netflix has posted the first round of jobs for its new Toronto headquarters.

Although no opening date has been announced, the streaming giant is already looking to hire several positions for its new Canadian office.

Postings have gone up for roles including creative assistant, manager – original series, corporate tax manager, and administrative assistant for public policy and communications.

“A variety of teams dedicated to all things Canadian will sit here including content, communications, public policy, and marketing,” Netflix said of its Toronto office.

“We can’t wait to open our doors to creative partners from across the country.”

Employees enjoy several perks, from a flexible vacation policy to a stock option program to a free Netflix account.

Toss on an episode of Queer Eye (or Stranger Things – whatever gets you motivated) and polish up those resumes, Toronto.