IBM Canada to open new Toronto office and hire more than 500 people

IBM Canada will be merging four of its Toronto-based offices into a new office hub and will be looking to fill over 500 positions.

The new office will be located at 16 York Street. It will include an AI and hybrid cloud client showcase centre, collaboration spaces for use by employees and clients, and space for IBM Garage.

“We envision a flexible return-to-work model,” said IBM Canada President Claude Guay in a press release.

“A great deal has changed over the last 15 months, and we have heard from our employees that flexibility between home and office work environments is important to them. Continuing to support that work-life balance for IBMers is a priority for us as a company.”

As the new office is expected to be larger, it is expected to accommodate some of the new employees who will fill 500 job openings in the GTA. This is only a portion of the hires expected to fill 800 positions across Canada.

The company is looking to hire people in its IBM Technology unit, IBM Services, IBM Garage, and more.

“The new IBM office is exciting news for our city. Despite the challenges we have faced during the pandemic, this new office is a testament to the strength and attraction of our city’s core,” said Toronto Mayor John Tory.

“We know that the opening of new offices like the one by IBM will play a big role in the reopening of our city and the rebuilding of our economy as we look to safely restart our city. Every new office opening helps as we restart our lively and vibrant city.”

The offices from Spadina Avenue, Bloor Street, King Street, and Wellington Street will all be merged, and the new office space in 16 York will be available in November 2021.