A one-day Pfizer pop-up clinic is being held in Toronto today

A one-day Pfizer vaccine clinic is coming to Toronto’s Mount Dennis neighbourhood today.

The walk-in clinic will provide first and second Pfizer doses to those aged 12 and older who live, work, or go to school in areas that have been identified as Delta hot spots.

The pop-up will be held at 25 Photography Drive, in the parking lot next to Sam & Nancy’s No Frills. It will run from 2 pm to 8 pm, or until vaccine supply runs out.

Organized by councillor Frances Nunziata, Choice Properties REIT, Women’s College Hospital, and Unison Health & Community Services, the clinic will operate under weather protected tents, and feature a DJ and gift bags.

First doses will be available to all residents, while second doses will be offered to those who live work, or go to school in the M1B, M1G, M1J, M1K, M1R, M1S, M2R, M3J, M3K, M3L, M3M, M3N, M4A, M4H, M6M, M6N, M9L, M9M, M9N, M9R, M9V, or M9W postal codes.

Identification, such as a drivers licence, lease agreement, report card, or employee ID, will be required to receive a shot.

Public health measures, including masking and physical distancing, will be in place.

As of June 18, the City of Toronto has reported 169,110 COVID-19 cases and 3,475 deaths.