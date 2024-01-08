There’s one less all-in-one Toronto bar, cafe, and retail store in Queen West now.

Peter Pantry, a Neverland for wine lovers located near Queen Street W and Peter Street, announced online that its last day of business would be January 1.

“This journey has been incredible, and we’re immensely grateful for the support you’ve shown us over the last few years,” the Instagram post reads.

“Your patronage has made each day a joy, and we’ve cherished every moment with this amazing wine community.”

Peter Pantry first opened in 2020 as an extension to Peter Pan Bistro, which opened in 1936. During the COVID-19 lockdowns, the Queen West spot was known for offering fancy meal kits, like steak dinners and eggs Benedict, in addition to its large selection of wines.

Small but mighty, the multi-functional bar and cafe quickly became a repose for wine lovers, with red, white, and rosé wines from all around the world. A large range of sake was available too.

Also, being a cafe, you could try some shareable snacks (like the four-layered dip made of smoked trout, trout roe, avocado mousse and crème fraîch), which it got from the Bistro, as well as coffee and tea-based beverages.