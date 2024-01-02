Le Papillon suddenly closes after 50 years in Toronto

A restaurant in Toronto that’s known for its casual French and Quebecois cuisine is closing its doors permanently after 50 years in service.

Le Papillon On Front recently announced on Instagram that it had closed.

“We thank you for your patronage and wish you all the very best for the future,” the post reads.

According to an employee of Le Papillon (who preferred not to be named), the closure is bittersweet. The staff had worked together for many years, including during the multiple reopenings amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were like a family, and we’re still a family,” they say.

According to them, the reason for the closure was that the restaurant owner decided to retire and spend time with her family after working for 50 years.

When the owner announced her retirement to the team, the entire staff decided to stay on and work until the restaurant’s last day.

“We were really grateful to be able to work for her for many years,” the employee says. “We’re more happy for her now that she can rest.”

While the restaurant made its announcement post on December 31, its last day of service was December 23. Since sharing the news, staff says there’s been an outpouring of supportive messages from the community and loyal customers.

“We didn’t tell customers before because it would have been too emotional,” the employee says. “On the last day, we were [already] crying in the back room.”

Le Papillon first opened in downtown Toronto in 1974. Throughout the years, it moved locations multiple times within the St. Lawrence Market neighbourhood before finally settling in a York Heritage building at Front and Church Street in 2016.

The restaurant was known for its variety of crêpes and savoury meals like the cassoulet (a dish that consists of pork belly, duck confit, pork sausage, and white beans), French onion soup, and steak and frites.

It also served French and Quebecois desserts like crème brûlée and sugar pie with ice cream.

With the restaurant closed, it’s unclear who will be taking over the space in the future. But according to the employee, it could be occupied quickly.

“It’s a very nice location that’s by the St. Lawrence Market, so for sure there’s going to be another restaurant there,” they say.