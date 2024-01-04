With temperatures quickly plummeting in Toronto this winter season, one local pizza restaurant has once again embarked on its annual initiative to give back to the city’s most vulnerable communities.

Dino’s Wood Burning Pizza, located at 820 The Queensway in Etobicoke, has been steadily giving back to the community for over a decade, with owner Zeynel Ari regularly donating free food to shelters, hospitals, and newcomers.

“We have delivered thousands of pizzas to the homeless shelters and vulnerable communities on the streets,” Ari tells blogTO, noting that the initiative has been running since 2010.

In a series of posts on the restaurant’s social media pages, the pizza shop’s owner is seen handing out dozens of slices to those outside of a homeless shelter near Sherbourne and Queen Streets.

“This winter season we have delivered about 500 slices,” Ari said. “We know there are people in difficulty, hungry, and staying in the cold. We need to take care of this problem and people.”

Last year, Ari similarly responded to the city’s rising inflation by extending a helping hand to newcomers in Toronto and providing them with fresh pies on the house.

“Newcomers in our community, if you can’t afford to buy food, please come to Dino’s Wood Burning Pizza. Pizza is on us, no charge,” Ari wrote on a local community Facebook page at the time.

During lockdowns, he also donated and delivered free pizza to frontline workers. “We may lose money but we gain humanity and friendship and build bridges in this difficult journey,” Ari wrote as the restaurant handed out pizzas to police officers, fire departments, and healthcare workers.

Despite the shop’s continuous charitable donations, Ari told blogTO that the support has been nothing but reciprocal over the past decade.

“I want to give back to our community and show my appreciation to Canada and Canadian people who have supported me and my business for about 20 years,” he said.