This is a membership you’ll want to sign up for!

Toronto’s Pennies bar, known for its burgers and tots, has unveiled a new way to enjoy a year’s worth of all-you-can-eat cheeseburgers on Wednesdays.

The eatery is introducing its Pennies Gold Card which allows customers to munch on AYCE cheeseburgers without having to pay every time they stop by.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pennies (@pennies.bar)

You might also like: Maker Pizza teases new opening in Toronto's Bloor West Village

Bar Chica is Toronto's newest late night bar for Spanish eats

10 of the must-try fish and chips spots in Toronto

The card also covers the cost of their OG Tots on Wednesdays too.

As great as this may sound, there are only a limited number of cards available – 20 to be exact.

If you’re sold on this deal, the Pennies Gold Card costs $299.99.

Now the question is, can you still get your hands on one? Check in-store or by sending Pennies an email and see if you’re one of the lucky 20 cardholders.

Pennies

Address: 127 Strachan Avenue

Phone: 647-748-4800

Website | Instagram