Penguins hire Dubas as their new president weeks after he leaves Leafs

It turns out Kyle Dubas can move on from the Toronto Maple Leafs pretty quickly.

On Thursday, the Pittsburgh Penguins announced they’d hired Dubas as their new president of hockey operations, confirming a report earlier in the week from Pittsburgh radio host Mark Madden that he’d be joining their front office.

“On behalf of my family, we are thrilled to join the Pittsburgh Penguins organization and all of the incredible people across Fenway Sports Group,” said Dubas. “I am deeply appreciative of the opportunity that lies ahead of me. The ownership group, FSG leadership and the Penguins staff on the ground in Pittsburgh have been absolutely outstanding. Everyone has demonstrated a clear commitment to building a best-in-class hockey operation.”

Dubas had also reportedly met with Penguins captain Sidney Crosby earlier this month at the Penguins’ facility to discuss the possibility of him joining the franchise, after spending his entire NHL career with Toronto since being hired as assistant GM in 2014.

Dubas was in charge of the Leafs as their general manager since 2018 on a five-year contract, but was fired in mid-May after negotiations for a new deal went awry.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kyle to the Pittsburgh Penguins,” Fenway Sports Group Principal Owner John Henry and Chairman Tom Werner said in a joint statement. “Throughout his career, Kyle has proven himself as a forward-thinking hockey mind and embodies all of the qualities – integrity, intelligence, and an unwavering commitment to building a winning culture – that we value in a leader at the Penguins and within Fenway Sports Group.

Henry and Werner’s statement added that the search was “exhaustive.”

“It did not take long to be impressed by Kyle, the reputation he’s cultivated for himself in and around the National Hockey League, and his vision for the organization on and off the ice,” they added.