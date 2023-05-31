Famous father of new Leafs GM has the most wholesome messages for his son

Brad Treliving was announced as the Toronto Maple Leafs new GM today and his dad couldn’t be happier.

Shortly after the news broke, Treliving’s father, Jim, took to Twitter to express how proud he is of his son.

“Every parent knows, you never grow tired of being proud of your kids,” Jim wrote. “Congratulations Brad. Go Maple Leafs Go!”

That wasn’t all Jim had to say, as the 82-year-old also volunteered to suit up for the Leafs moving forward if needed.

“Thanks to the entire hockey community for the well wishes,” Treliving said. “I’m a proud dad and I’m happy to be an emergency backup goalie if the time comes. Let’s go Maple Leafs.”

While Jim is clearly proud of his son’s latest accomplishment, he happens to be a very successful individual himself. He was a part of CBC’s Dragons’ Den from 2006 to 2021, while also being the owner of Boston Pizza. And, as he admitted on Wednesday, he is a longtime supporter of the Leafs.

“Have been for more years than you can imagine!” Jim said when asked if he just became a fan. “Go Leafs!”

Prior to being hired with the Leafs, Treliving served as the Calgary Flames GM for nine seasons. However, due to a speculated rift between him and then Flames coach Darryl Sutter, he chose to part ways with the organization at the end of this past season rather than negotiate a new contract.

Now, Treliving will find himself under even more spotlight, albeit in a similar situation. For years, his Flames teams had tons of talent on paper but struggled to find playoff success. He is heading into a very similar situation with the Leafs, as they were finally able to win their first playoff series since 2004 this year, only to be swept in the second round.

While it remains to be seen what type of support he will get from Leafs fans moving forward, his dad seems prepared to have his back through it all.