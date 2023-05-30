Penguins officially set to hire ex-Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas: report

Kyle Dubas has found his next job after a dramatic exit from the Toronto Maple Leafs, according to multiple reports.

Per 105.9 The X radio host Mark Madden on a broadcast on Tuesday afternoon, Dubas is finalizing a deal to join the Pittsburgh Penguins’ front office, with the deal in the final stages.

Dubas had reportedly met with Penguins captain Sidney Crosby earlier this month at the Penguins’ facility to discuss the possibility of him joining the franchise.

Dubas was officially let go by the Leafs on May 19 after five seasons as general manager, having served in the organization since 2014.

“I’ve had a good long relationship here with [Leafs president] Brendan [Shanahan] and the owners. I’ll speak to them in the coming days, but probably more importantly, speak to my wife Shannon and our family here tonight and tomorrow and see where we’re at as a family and how we want to proceed with everything,” Dubas told Toronto reporters at his end of season media availability, four days prior to his firing. “I’m just learning the past couple days has been a very taxing year on them. That’s obviously very important to me.”

In the press conference following Dubas’ departure, Shanahan admitted that his decision was partially influenced by Dubas’ uncertainty.

“While watching Kyle’s press, I think at that point there was a dramatic shift in my thinking as I drove home that night, that, as Kyle expressed, he might not want to be our GM,” Shanahan said. “I have to take that very seriously.”

Before his dismissal, Dubas indicated to Toronto media that he wouldn’t be taking another job in the NHL anytime soon, although he appeared to flip-flop on that indication.

“It will either be here, or it will be taking time to recalibrate on the season,” Dubas added at his end-of-season press conference. “You won’t see me next week popping up elsewhere; I can’t put [my family] through that.”