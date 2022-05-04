Pelicana Chicken to open two new Toronto locations soon
May 4 2022, 3:57 pm
Toronto can’t get enough fried chicken!
Pelicana Chicken currently has one location in Toronto, but that will soon change as the chain plans to open two new storefronts in the area.
View this post on Instagram
Mississauga and North York will soon have their own Pelicana Chicken locations following the chains first opening on Yonge and Bloor back in 2021.
The global chain now has over 3,000 locations. It has been offering premium Korean fried chicken since 1982.
Pelicana is known for its crispy KFC in a variety of flavours like Original Soy Sauce, Sweet & Spicy, Snow Cheese Fried Chicken, and more.