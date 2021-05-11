All-night COVID-19 vaccination clinic kicks of in Mississauga this weekend

The Region of Peel is organizing an all-night-long vaccination clinic this weekend to administer thousands of doses around the clock.

The initiative is called “Doses After Dark,” and is a 32-hour long marathon vaccination effort at the International Centre in Mississauga.

Available to those who live in Peel and are 18+ at the time of their appointment. This is for the first dose only. Select the International Centre location when booking.

“This will be like no other Peel clinic held so far. We want to celebrate the amazing progress of the vaccine rollout in our region to date by vaccinating more people in a 32-hour period than has been done before,” the region said in a news release.

The health authority plans to administer more than 7,600 doses from Friday night to Sunday evening.

There are also surprises and giveaways planned for attendees and a “shot clock” that will keep a running tally of doses administered at the clinic.

It’s open to all Peel Region residents 18 or older, and registration opened on Tuesday morning. Anyone interested can book an appointment at the Doses After Dark clinic online.