Here are the COVID-19 pop-up vaccine clinics in Toronto today

Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics in hotspot communities are open around Toronto on a daily basis.

Walk-in appointments and shots are available first-come, first-serve at alternating locations depending on the day.

Because information regarding vaccine availability is rapidly changing, the City of Toronto teamed up with Vaccine Hunters Canada to help residents find appointments at city-run and pop-up vaccination clinics.

These pop-up clinics sites are now offering COVID-19 vaccines to hotspot residents and some hotspot workers age 18 and up on Tuesday, May 11:

Downsview Arena (1633 Wilson Avenue)

Open 9 am until supply runs out.

18+ residents or workers in M2R, M3H, M3J, M3K, M3L, M3M, M3N, M6A, M6B, M6E, M6L, M6M, M9L, M9M, M9N, M9P, M9V and M9W.

Open 8 am until supplies run out.

18+ residents in M5A and M5X.

Chalkfarm Park (2230 Jane St, North York)

18+ residents and workers of M3H, M3J, M3K, M3L, M3M, M3N, M6A, M6L, M9L, and M9N.

Open 12 pm to 8 pm or until supplies run out.

18+ residents and workers in any “M” hotspot. Priority for M6M, M6N, M6A and M9N.

Open 9 am to 9 pm or until supplies run out.

18+ residents M1S, M1V, and M1X.

The City of Toronto shares new information with Vaccine Hunters at the end of each day.

The volunteers running the Twitter account attempt to give a heads-up on where eligible residents in hotspots can access the vaccine.

More appointments in hotspot communities are quickly becoming available now that the provincial government has allocated more COVID-19 vaccines to hotspot postal codes beginning in early May.

Adults over the age of 18 that reside in one of the 114 hot spot neighbourhoods in Ontario can book an appointment through the province’s online booking system. Additionally, select pharmacies in Toronto and Peel Region have begun offering the Pfizer vaccine to all adults aged 18 and older.

Starting May 11, people with “at-risk” health conditions, as well as people who can’t work from home, and anyone over the age of 40, are eligible to book a vaccine through Ontario’s online system.

As of May 11, Toronto has administered 1,489,583 COVID-19 vaccine doses.