Ontario shortens COVID-19 vaccine dose interval for healthcare workers
Certain high-risk healthcare workers in Ontario will be eligible for a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine sooner than expected.
Most Ontarians have to wait four months between their first and second shot in order for the province to give more people a first dose sooner to bring high case counts under control.
In a news release Monday, the province said certain healthcare workers wouldn’t have to wait that long.
Workers eligible for an earlier second shot include:
- Hospital and acute care staff in frontline roles with COVID-19 patients or who are at a high risk of exposure to COVID-19
- This includes nurses, personal support workers, and people who perform aerosol-generating procedures
- Critical care units
- Emergency departments and urgent care departments
- COVID-19 units
- Code Blue teams (and rapid response teams)
- General medicine and other specialists involved in the care of COVID-19 patients
- Certain workers who deal with patients and are involved in COVID-19 response
- Staff who collect swabs or other samples for COVID-19 tests
- workers who support outbreak response
- staff at vaccine clinics
- COVID-19 lab workers
- COVID-19 isolation centre workers
- First responders
- ORNGE
- Paramedics
- Some firefighters
- Some police
- Long-term care and retirement home workers
- People who work in Community Health Centers
- Healthcare workers in remote communities
- Home care workers
The advanced second dose eligibility for these workers begins this week. The province will release more information in the coming days on how to book.
