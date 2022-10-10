It might be Thanksgiving, but that doesn’t mean the city is coming to a standstill. There are a handful of food festivities happening this week, so we hope you’re hungry!

Check out these awesome food events happening in Toronto from October 10 to 16.

Back by popular demand, Pumpkin Fest is the ultimate family-friendly affair, with food trucks, rides, and kid-friendly entertainment, including an inflatable corn maze and of course, a pumpkin patch. This year the event will take place over the course of three separate weekends throughout October, the first being Thanksgiving weekend.

When: October 15 and 16, 10 am to 6 pm

Where: Downsview Park — 35 Carl Hall Road

Saturday, October 15 marks the last market of the season. If fresh, locally sourced fruit and vegetables are your thing, as well as craft beer, wine and a ton of gluten-free and vegan snacks, it’s not too late to lap up the last of the season’s produce.

When: Saturday, October 15 from 9 am to 1 pm

Where: 725 Logan Avenue, Toronto

A Taste of Nigeria festival has been travelling all over the US but will be making its way to Toronto for one day only, on Sunday, October 16, and everyone’s invited! The festival celebrates every aspect of the country’s rich and lively culture, from music and fashion to food, dance and art.

When: Sunday, October 16 from 1 pm to 8 pm

Where: Royal Event Center — 30 Gordon Mackay Road, Toronto