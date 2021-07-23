Pacific Mall reopens after completing fire damage repairs

Pacific Mall in Markham welcomed customers back Friday morning after a fire earlier this month forced it to close.

The mall reopened at 11 am on July 23, according to a post on its Instagram.

“We hope to see you all soon,” the mall’s operators wrote. “Remember, COVID-19 protocols are still in place at the mall and entry to the mall will be limited to north and south entrances only.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pacific Mall (@pacificmalltoronto)

A fire broke out at the mall on July 12, sending “heavy black smoke” into the air, according to Markham Fire and Emergency Services. Firefighters had to ascend to the roof of the mall to extinguish the flames.

No one was injured in the fire, but the mall remained closed for nearly two weeks while repairs were done.

Its reopening plans were also made difficult because nearby construction caused a power outage at the mall on Thursday. But the electricity came back in time for its scheduled opening time on Friday.