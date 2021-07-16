Pacific Mall will remain closed to the public after a fire broke out

Pacific Mall will remain closed for the foreseeable future due to a fire that broke out earlier this week.

The Markham mall shared a post on its social media channels stating that it will remain closed to the public for now as they work on speeding up the restoration process.

“Due to the fire incident on July 12, 2021, Pacific Mall will remain closed to the public until further notice,” said the mall on Instagram.

“Management is working with the Ministry of Health to escalate the restoration process in order for Pacific Mall to reopen its doors and resume regular operation as soon as possible.”

Pacific Mall had first called the incident a “small fire” in its July 13 post and stated that no injuries were reported and the damage was minimal.

Markham Fire reported seeing “heavy black smoke” while responding to the emergency call.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. But in the meantime, the mall will remain closed to the public and shop owners.