Pablo Cheese Tart is getting ready to open its new Markham location after having closed its Toronto storefront earlier this year.

The chain known for its popular Japanese cheese tarts will finally open its location at 5990 16th Avenue just north of Toronto, very soon.

The new space features a sleek and modern interior design with wooden accents.

It will have a display box for its cheese tarts and a seating area where you can wait for your orders.

All of Pablo’s cheese tarts are baked daily in-store so customers can always expect the freshest treats when purchasing.

Besides its cheese tarts, the chain also offers cheese soft serve and matcha bubble tea. For the full menu, click here.

You can find Pablo Cheese Tart’s new Markham location open starting July 29 at noon. For its first 50 customers the new outpost has some great offers:

1 to 10 will get a complimentary Box of 12 Mini Cheese Tarts with a purchase of $10 or more.

11 to 20 will get a complimentary Premium Cheese Tart with a purchase of $10 or more.

21 to 30 will get a complimentary Box of 6 Mini Cheese Tarts with a purchase of $10 or more.

31 to 40 will get a complimentary Original Cheese Tart with a purchase of $10 or more

41 to 50 will get a complimentary Japanese Confectionery with a purchase of $10 or more

So there you have it, mark your calendar and check it out!

Pablo Cheese Tart – Markham

Address: 5990 16th Avenue Unit 216, Markham

With files from Karen Doradea