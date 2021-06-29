Take a tour of the largest sheep dairy farm in Canada near Toronto

The country’s largest dairy sheep farm is opening near Toronto, and they’ll be offering free farm tours and taste testing.

Ovino is the newest farm that houses over 2,000 sheep. They have state-of-the-art feeding, bedding, and milking automation technologies to ensure the sheep are taken well care of.

According to Ovino, the sheep are milked twice daily. Up to 1,000 sheep are milked per hour. It is then processed on-farm to produce fresh sheep milk and sheep yogurt.

Those interested in a tour can now attend a free session where they can interact and pet the lambs and taste a sample of sheep dairy products.

“There is significant and growing demand for sheep milk from consumers that like its nutritional value, flavour, and digestibility,” said Jay Akras, Business Development Manager of OVINO.

“Sheep milk is definitely the perfect alternative for people who are lactose intolerant or who simply cannot drink cow milk.”

Tours and samplings are available every weekend from 9 am to 12 pm

