Cuddle up with the cutest goats at this animal farm near Toronto

A new farm tourism experience has opened up near Toronto, and it gets you up close and personal with beloved farm animals.

The makers of Udderly Ridiculous Goat’s Milk Ice Cream are welcoming guests to their Oxford County farm near Bright, Ontario, for a bunch of farm animal-friendly activities starting July 9.

The activities include goat yoga, goat recess, alpaca encounters and guided alpaca walks.

“We’re very excited to open our gates and invite Ontario families to experience a taste of life on the farm, to reconnect with the land and to get to know some of our zany goats and other animal friends,” said Cheryl Haskett, who founded Udderly Ridiculous in 2018.

Pre-booking is now open for the Udderly Ridiculous Farm Life activities starting the weekend of July 9. There are tons of spots available to be booked for a one-of-a-kind experience.

“We’re thrilled to share our passion for our amazing goats — and for farming — with the public,” said Haskett.

“We’re inviting everyone to enjoy the fruits of our hard work and help share the good news about Ontario agriculture.”

Where: 906200 Township Road 12, Bright, Ontario

When: Starting July 9