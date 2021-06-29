Japanese-French croissant chain opens second Toronto location

Hazukido, a Japanese-style French croissant chain, has officially opened its second location in Toronto after the success of its first North American store.

Fans of the chain can now get the popular croissants on the concourse level of First Canadian Place, 100 King Street West.

Its first location opened in Toronto back in November 2020, marking it the first North American store.

Hazukido specializes in preserving French traditions through every croissant. To have a perfect crunch in every bite, they do a special folding technique that creates a honeycomb texture, making them crispy and tender.

To create the croissants, they use Elle and Vire butter, a premium natural mix from France made without additives or preservatives, Century flour, an honoured brand from Japan, and ISO and SGS certified eggs.

Their menu consists of a variety of combinations, from savoury choices to sweet treats.

The First Canadian Place location operates from Wednesday to Friday from 10 am to 3 pm.

Address: 100 King Street West

